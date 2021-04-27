Rockets take on the Timberwolves on 4-game slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (18-44, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-46, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with Minnesota after losing four straight games.

The Rockets are 10-26 in Western Conference games. Houston averages 14.6 turnovers and is 7-20 in games when losing the turnover battle.

The Timberwolves are 12-24 in conference games. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 25.1 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 6.6.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 129-107 in their last matchup on March 27. Kevin Porter Jr. led Houston with 25 points, and Anthony Edwards paced Minnesota scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. is second on the Rockets with 6.2 assists and scores 15.5 points per game. Christian Wood is averaging 18.9 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves with 10.9 rebounds and averages 24.7 points. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 107.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121 points on 49.7% shooting.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points on 48.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: D.J. Augustin: out (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: day to day (knee), John Wall: out for season (hamstring), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring).