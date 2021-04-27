Vancouver travels to Ottawa for division battle

Vancouver Canucks (19-20-3, sixth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-27-4, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +101, Canucks -123

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa faces Vancouver in a matchup of North Division teams.

The Senators are 18-27-4 against the rest of their division. Ottawa is 24th in the NHL with 30.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Canucks are 19-20-3 against the rest of their division. Vancouver is last in the NHL shooting 30.0 shots per game.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Formenton leads the Senators with a plus-three in 15 games this season. Connor Brown has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 37 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 20 assists. Bo Horvat has four goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Anton Forsberg: day to day (lower body), Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Matt Murray: day to day (lower body), Austin Watson: out (wrist).

Canucks: Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper body), Thatcher Demko: day to day (lower-body), Antoine Roussel: out (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body).