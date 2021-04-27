Dallas hosts Carolina after overtime win

Carolina Hurricanes (31-10-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-15-12, fifth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars +112, Hurricanes -134; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Carolina Hurricanes after the Stars took down Carolina 4-3 in overtime.

The Stars are 21-15-12 against opponents in the Central Division. Dallas has given up 26 power-play goals, stopping 79.8% of opponent opportunities.

The Hurricanes are 31-10-7 against the rest of their division. Carolina ranks 10th in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 20.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 21 goals and has 44 points. Jason Robertson has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Aho has 46 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas has 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-1-4, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: John Klingberg: day to day (lower body).

Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body), Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Brady Skjei: day to day (concussion protocol), Jesper Fast: day to day (lower body), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body).