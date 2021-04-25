Sports

WHL Roundup: Cole Nagy hat trick leads Broncos over Warriors 4-2

The Associated Press

Regina, Saskatchewan

REGINA - Three goals by Cole Nagy, including the game-winner in the third period, gave the Swift Current Broncos a 4-2 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors in Western Hockey League play on Sunday.

Nagy put Swift Current (6-16-1) ahead 2-1 in the second period and made it 3-2 in the third before completing his hat trick with an empty-net goal. Raphael Pelletier also scored for the Broncos, who have won two in a row.

Riley Crane and Cole Jordan found the back of the net for Moose Jaw (8-13-2), who have lost three straight and seven of their last eight.

Isaac Poulter stopped 36-of-38 shots for the win while Brett Mirwald made 28 saves in defeat.

BLAZERS 2 GIANTS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Blazers goaltender Dylan Garand made 18 saves for the shutout as Kamloops (11-2-0) blanked Vancouver (9-5-0) for the team's fourth straight win. Connor Zary and Daylan Kuefler scored the game's only goals. The Blazers have only lost once in their last seven.

OIL KINGS 3 TIGERS 2

EDMONTON -- The Oil Kings (17-1-1) extended their win streak to four games after beating the Tigers (12-6-1) for the second time in as many nights. Jalen Luypen scored two and Josh Williams added another for Edmonton.

HURRICANES 4 HITMEN 1

CALGARY -- Carl Tetachuk's 41-save performance lifted Lethbridge (8-10-2) over the Hitmen. Coming off a hat trick in his last game, Sean Tschigerl scored in the first period but that's the only puck Calgary (8-7-2) would put past Tetachuk. Logan Barlage scored twice for the Hurricanes.

WHEAT KINGS 5 PATS 1

REGINA -- Four power-play goals by Lynden McCallum led the Wheat Kings (18-3-2) to a commanding win over the Pats (9-11-3). Braden Schneider and Ben McCartney each had four assists. Brandon finished 4 for 5 on the power play and added a short-handed tally as the team claimed its 14th East Division title.

WINTERHAWKS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 1

PORTLAND -- Gabe Klassen scored twice and Simon Knak had a three-point night (one goal, two assists) to lead Portland (8-5-3) over Seattle (7-9-0). It was a rematch of Saturday's clash, which the Winterhawks won 6-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2021.

