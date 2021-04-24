Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Saturday's results
Portland 6 Seattle 3
Calgary 7 Lethbridge 2
Edmonton 4 Medicine Hat 1
Kelowna 4 Vancouver 3
Medicine Hat at Red Deer (ppd., virus)
Tri-City at Everett (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Brandon 5 Prince Albert 4 (OT)
Friday's results
Calgary 6 Lethbridge 3
Everett 6 Spokane 1
Kamloops 3 Victoria 2
Kelowna 5 Prince George 1
Red Deer at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)
At Regina
Winnipeg 4 Saskatoon 1
Regina 4 Moose Jaw 1
Sunday's games
Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.
Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.
Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus)
Monday's games
Winnipeg vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Moose Jaw vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Apr. 27
Everett at Portland, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Regina, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Kelowna vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
