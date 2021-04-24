Tigers host the Royals following Urena’s strong showing

Kansas City Royals (11-7, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-13, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (0-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.03 ERA, .98 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -101, Royals -115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jose Urena. Urena went seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with two strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Tigers are 3-7 against the rest of their division. Detroit has hit 23 home runs this season, tenth in the American League. Wilson Ramos leads them with six, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Royals have gone 3-2 against division opponents. Kansas City's team on-base percentage of .311 is eighteenth in the majors. Carlos Santana leads the team with an OBP of .352.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akil Baddoo leads the Tigers with 10 extra base hits and is batting .295.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with five home runs and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

Royals: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).

Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).