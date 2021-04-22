WHL Roundup: Paddock leads Raiders to shutout win over Blades

Max Paddock made 20 saves for the shutout, and the Prince Albert Raiders downed the Saskatoon Blades 4-0 on Thursday in Western Hockey League play.

Paddock earned his second shutout of the season and ninth of his career by leading Prince Albert over favoured Saskatoon.

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored the winner just 1:27 into the game for the Raiders (8-10-3).Terrell Goldsmith, Ladon Kosior and Justin Nachbaur added the others.

Nolan Maier stopped 27-of-31 shots for the Blades (14-4-3), who are on a three-game slide.

---

SILVERTIPS 5 CHIEFS 0

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dustin Wolf had a 32-save outing for his fourth shutout of the season and Hunter Campbell struck twice as Everett (12-3-0) blanked the Chiefs (4-6-3) for a third consecutive victory.

---

BRONCOS 4 PATS 2

REGINA — Reid Dyck turned away 31-of-33 shots and Michael Farren scored twice as Swift Current (5-16-1) doubled up the Pats (8-10-3) despite entering the game with just one win in its previous nine contests.

---

BLAZERS 4 COUGARS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Dylan Garand made 33 saves over the final two periods and 43 in all, and Connor Zary capped a three-goal third as the Blazers (9-2-0) dealt Prince George (4-6-2) its third loss in a row.

---

OIL KINGS 3 TIGERS 0

EDMONTON — Sebastian Cossa made 30 saves and Josh Williams scored once and set up goals from Jake Neighbours, and the Oil Kings (15-1-1) improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven with a win over Medicine Hat (12-4-1), which had its nine-game point streak halted.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2021.