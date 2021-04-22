Doncic and the Mavericks take on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (35-23, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (31-26, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Los Angeles. He ranks third in the league scoring 28.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 17-17 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 111.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Lakers are 21-12 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 17-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won 138-115 in the last matchup on Dec. 25. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 28 points, and Doncic led Dallas with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 28.6 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.4 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 13.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 109.8 points, 45 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 46.5% shooting.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 107.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Maxi Kleber: day to day (back).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Markieff Morris: day to day (ankle), Marc Gasol: day to day (finger), Anthony Davis: day to day (achilles).