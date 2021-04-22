Williams expected to start for the Cubs against the Mets

New York Mets (7-6, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (8-9, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Joey Lucchesi (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Cubs: Trevor Williams (2-1, 5.02 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +115, Mets -133; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and New York will meet on Thursday.

The Cubs are 6-5 in home games in 2020. The Chicago offense has compiled a .201 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Willson Contreras leads the team with a mark of .269.

The Mets have gone 3-5 away from home. New York has hit nine home runs this season, last in the National League. Pete Alonso leads them with three while slugging .458.

The Cubs won the last meeting 16-4. Alec Mills recorded his first victory and Javier Baez went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. David Peterson registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with nine extra base hits and is batting .268.

Alonso leads the Mets with three home runs and is batting .229.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).