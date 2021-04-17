WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Saturday's results

Seattle at Portland

Lethbridge at Edmonton

Medicine Hat at Red Deer

Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus)

Calgary at Edmonton (ppd., virus)

Lethbridge at Red Deer (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Brandon 4 Moose Jaw 1

Swift Current vs. Saskatoon

At Kamloops, B.C.

Kelowna vs. Prince George

Friday's results

Everett 5 Seattle 3

Medicine Hat 4 Red Deer 2

Edmonton at Calgary (ppd., virus)

Red Deer at Lethbridge (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Winnipeg 5 Swift Current 4

At Kelowna, B.C.

Prince George 5 Victoria 2

Sunday's games

Brandon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Regina vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary (ppd., virus)

Tri-City at Spokane (ppd., virus)

Monday, Apr. 19

Winnipeg vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.