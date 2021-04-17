Huff’s late TD to Bachelder sends Presbyterian past Drake

Tyler Huff threw for 365 yards, and his 46-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Bachelder with a minute left capped Presbyterian's fourth-quarter rally in a 28-24 win over Drake on Saturday.

It was the first meeting between the teams. Presbyterian will join the Pioneer Football League full time for the 2021 season.

Down 24-13 entering the fourth quarter, Brandon Thompson's 1-yard touchdown run capped a 15-play, 97-yard drive to reduce Presbyterian's (4-3, 4-2) deficit. Huff's pass to Kiaran Turner on the two-point conversion made it 24-21 with 9:42 remaining.

The Bulldogs (2-3, 2-3) couldn't close as they managed just 48 yards on their last three drives with the last ending on an interception to seal their fate.

Presbyterian was 5 of 6 on fourth-down conversions, 10 for 21 on third-down conversions, outgained Drake 443-288 in total yards and held the ball for almost 37 minutes.

Keith Pearson caught 15 passes for 173 yards for Presbyterian and Bachelder caught seven passes for 145 yards.

Drake's Hunter Welding threw for 175 yards and two scores and Michael Markett threw for another score.