Brewers’ Yelich put on 10-day injured list with sore back

The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who has missed four straight games because of a sore back, was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

“There’s nothing new, nothing to add," manager Craig Counsell said. "That’s what it is. We’ll take a couple more days without baseball activities and see where that leaves us.”

The Brewers didn’t announce a corresponding roster move.

Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, is hitting .333 with no home runs and 1 RBI.

Two other Brewers starters, second baseman Kolten Wong and outfielder Lorenzo Cain, are also on the injured list, weakening the offense.

“We’ll just have to fill in around them until those guys get back. We’re not expecting this to be long term,” Counsell said.

The Brewers host the Pirates on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series. Pittsburgh won 6-1 on Friday.

