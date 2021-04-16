WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Friday's results

Everett 5 Seattle 3

Medicine Hat 4 Red Deer 2

Edmonton at Calgary (ppd., virus)

Red Deer at Lethbridge (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Winnipeg 5 Swift Current 4

At Kelowna, B.C.

Prince George 5 Victoria 2

Thursday's results

Edmonton 4 Lethbridge 0

At Regina

Prince Albert 2 Moose Jaw 0

Saskatoon 4 Regina 1

At Kamloops, B.C.

Vancouver 4 Victoria 0

Kamloops vs. Kelowna (ppd., virus)

Saturday's games

Moose Jaw vs. Brandon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:05 p.m.

Swift Current vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton (ppd., virus)

Lethbridge at Red Deer (ppd., virus)

Sunday's games

Brandon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Regina vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary (ppd., virus)