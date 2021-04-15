Giants’ Cueto goes on 10-day injured list with lat strain

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto, middle, walks toward the dugout next to manager Gabe Kapler, left, as he leaves the game during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained lat muscle.

The team said Thursday that Cueto has a Grade 1 strain beneath his pitching shoulder. A corresponding roster move will be made Friday.

Cueto exited in the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against Cincinnati. He wound up as the winner in a 3-0 victory and improved to 2-0 this season.

The 35-year-old Cueto left after striking out Nick Castellanos. The pitcher motioned to the Giants dugout and walked to the clubhouse, accompanied by a member of the training staff.