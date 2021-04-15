Doncic leads Dallas into matchup with New York

New York Knicks (29-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (30-24, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the New York Knicks. Doncic currently ranks fifth in the league averaging 28.6 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 13-12 in home games. Dallas is eighth in the NBA allowing just 109.7 points per game while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Knicks are 12-17 on the road. New York is fifth in the NBA with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 9.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 99-86 on April 2. Doncic scored 26 points to help lead Dallas to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 7.5 rebounds and 15.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Randle leads the Knicks averaging 6.0 assists while scoring 23.2 points per game. Reggie Bullock is averaging three made 3-pointers and scoring 12.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 109.4 points, 45.7 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points on 43.8% shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 21 assists, eight steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 43.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal).

Knicks: John Henson: out (calf), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Nerlens Noel: out (ankle).