Rockets take on the Nuggets on 4-game losing streak

Denver Nuggets (35-20, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (14-41, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup with Denver after losing four in a row.

The Rockets have gone 10-22 against Western Conference teams. Houston is at the bottom of the NBA shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets are 18-12 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks ninth in the NBA giving up only 110 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 124-111 in the last matchup on Dec. 28. Jamal Murray led Denver with 21 points, and James Harden led Houston with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Wall ranks second on the Rockets with 2.1 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 20.9 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 6.9 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

Michael Porter Jr. ranks second on the Nuggets averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 17.5 points per game and shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Aaron Gordon is shooting 57.4% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 112.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points on 50.0% shooting.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: D.J. Augustin: out (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: out (ankle).

Nuggets: Shaquille Harrison: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee).