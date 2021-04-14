WHL Roundup: Blake Stevenson leads Blades over Broncos 3-0

REGINA - Blake Stevenson scored a pair of goals less than two minutes apart in the first period, and the Saskatoon Blades skated to a 3-0 victory over the Swift Current Broncos Wednesday in Western Hockey League play.

Nolan Maier made 27 saves for his second shutout of the season and ninth of his career.

Stevenson opened the scoring at 10:35, then added another 1:46 later to help Saskatoon improve to 4-0-1 in its last five games.

Chase Wouters rounded out the offence for the Blades (13-2-2).

Ian Poulter stopped 37-of-40 shots for the Broncos (3-13-1), who are on a six-game slide.

---

CHIEFS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (OT)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Eli Zummack forced overtime with a goal at 19:29 of the third period, then scored the winner at 3:27 of the extra frame, and Mason Beaupit kicked out 48-of-51 shots as Spokane (4-5-3) slipped past Portland (5-4-3).

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 ICE 3

REGINA — Ben McCartney scored in the second period, then added two more goals in the third to complete the hat trick, and Connor Ungar made 38 saves as Brandon (13-3-2) halted Winnipeg's (12-5-0) win streak at six contests.

---

BLAZERS 5 COUGARS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Josh Pillar had two goals and three points and Dylan Garand made 16 saves for the shutout as the Blazers (7-1-0) earned their third win in a row by downing Prince George (3-3-2), which lost in regulation for the first time in five outings.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2021.