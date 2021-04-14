Rodón no-hits Indians after losing perfect game bid in 9th

Boston Red Sox center fielder Franchy Cordero (16) jumps to celebrate with teammates right fielder Enrique Hernandez (5) and center fielder Alex Verdugo (99) after defeating the Minnesota Twins in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Red Sox defeated the Twins 7-1. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) AP

Carlos Rodón threw the second no-hitter of the young baseball season Wednesday night, losing his bid for a perfect game on a hit batter with one out in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

The left-hander retired his first 25 batters before he plunked Roberto Pérez on the back foot with an 0-2 slider. An incredulous Rodón looked on almost in bewilderment as Pérez made his way to first.

Rodón (2-0) regained his composure in time to strike out Yu Chang looking and retire Jordan Luplow on a sharp grounder to third, starting a joyous celebration.

It was the first no-hitter for the White Sox since Lucas Giolito pitched one Aug. 25 last year against Pittsburgh and No. 20 in franchise history, second-most among major league teams behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (23).

Rodón’s gem came just five days after Joe Musgrove threw a no-hitter for his hometown Padres at Texas.

Rodón threw 75 of his 114 pitches for strikes. He struck out seven in his first career shutout and second complete game.

The closest call for Rodón and the White Sox occurred when Josh Naylor led off the ninth with a slow bouncer. First baseman José Abreu picked it up and got his toe on the bag just ahead of a sliding Naylor.

Zach Plesac (1-2) took the loss, recording just two outs in the first.

RED SOX 3, TWINS 2, 1ST GAME

RED SOX 7, TWINS 1, 2ND GAME

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Verdugo had three hits, including a two-run single in a six-run fifth inning, and the Boston extended its winning streak to nine games, sweeping a doubleheader against Philadelphia.

In the second game, Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0) pitched five innings and gave up one run on five hits for Boston, which has come from behind in six of its nine wins this season. The Red Sox have their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2018, a season that ended with a World Series title.

Verdugo had five hits in the doubleheader and capped the day with his second homer of the season in the seventh inning.

José Berríos (2-1) surrendered four runs in 4 1/3 innings for Minnesota, giving up four hits and three walks. Berríos walked Franchy Cordero with the bases loaded for the first run of the fifth before departing.

The Twins have lost five straight.

In the first game, Nathan Eovaldi (2-1) gave up two runs on five hits in five innings for the Red Sox. Matt Barnes earned his second save.

Kenta Maeda (1-1) was undone by Minnesota’s defense in the second inning, including his own throwing error that allowed a run to score. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up three runs — two earned — on seven hits and two walks.

MARLINS 6, BRAVES 5, 10 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) — Jesus Aguilar drove in the winning run with a 10th-inning double and Miami overcame two homers by Ronald Acuña Jr. for its third straight win at Atlanta.

Leading off in extra innings with Starling Marte placed at second, Aguilar dumped a low pitch from Tyler Matzek (0-1) down the left-field line to bring home the tiebreaking run.

Acuña led off the bottom of the 10th with a chance to do more damage after erasing Miami’s 5-0 lead almost single-handedly. But Yimi Garcia struck out the Atlanta slugger on three pitches before retiring Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna to earn his second save.

John Curtiss (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless ninth.

BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 4

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Bo Bichette homered twice, including a game-ending drive leading off the ninth inning that lifted Toronto over New York.

Bichette drove a pitch from Chad Green (0-2) the opposite way to right-center field as Toronto took two of three from its AL East rival.

Alejandro Kirk also homered for the Blue Jays. Rafael Dolis (1-0) worked the ninth to get the win.

Aaron Judge hit two home runs for the Yankees.

BREWERS 7, CUBS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and also delivered a two-run single for his first career RBIs as Milwaukee beat Chicago.

Burnes (1-1) allowed just two hits to continue his sizzling start to the season. His bases-loaded single up the middle capped the Brewers’ four-run outburst in the sixth.

Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled to lead off the first against Jake Arrieta (2-1) and scored on Travis Shaw’s single. Shaw moved to third on Avisaíl García’s double and came home on Omar Narváez’s sacrifice fly.

Shaw extended the lead to 3-0 with a homer to left center in the third.

NATIONALS 6, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings and Washington threw its first regular-season shutout at St. Louis.

Ross (1-0) improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Cardinals. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one. He also singled and scored a run.

Four relievers combined to hold St. Louis hitless the rest of the way.

Ryan Zimmerman hit his first homer of the season, a two-run drive in the third off Adam Wainwright (0-2).

GIANTS 3, REDS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Johnny Cueto pitched neatly into the sixth inning before exiting with a tight lat muscle, and San Francisco finished off Cincinnati.

Cueto (2-0) removed himself from the game after fanning Nick Castellanos for the second out in the sixth. The 35-year-old Cueto surrendered three hits and walked none while striking out four.

San Francisco scored twice in the fifth off Tyler Mahle (1-1).

Austin Slater doubled to right-center field on an 0-2 pitch to score Brandon Crawford. Slater advanced to third base on a passed ball and scored on Curt Casali’s grounder.

ROYALS 6, ANGELS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Pérez homered and doubled to cap off an impressive series, leading Brad Keller and Kansas City past Los Angeles.

Pérez drove in two runs and went went 8 for 12 with four RBIs this week against Los Angeles.

Carlos Santana also homered as the Royals took two of three from the Angels.

Keller (1-1) went 5 2/3 innings and gave up one run and four hits, striking out five and walking one.

Griffin Canning (0-1) went five innings and permitted two runs and six hits.

RANGERS 5, RAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nate Lowe hit a solo homer and rookie Kohei Arihara got his first major league victory, pitching into the sixth inning as Texas beat Tampa Bay.

Arihara (1-1) allowed two singles and a double over 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his third start since signing with the Rangers after six seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League.

Lowe went deep against ex-teammate Josh Fleming (0-1) for a 1-0 lead the Rangers clung to until David Dahl’s two-run double and Adolis García’s two-run triple broke it open in the seventh.

Fleming struck out five and walked none before being replaced by John King with two outs in the fifth.

PIRATES 5, PADRES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco homered and Pittsburgh beat San Diego's Joe Musgrove in his first start since throwing the first no-hitter in franchise history.

Polanco hit a solo shot into the right-field stands in the second inning. That ended a 32-inning scoreless streak by Musgrove that dated to last season when he was still with the Pirates.

Musgrove (2-1) allowed only one run in four innings but was lifted for a pinch-hitter after his pitch count reached to 81.

Tyler Anderson (1-2) gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings to get his first win with the Pirates. The left-hander gave up one run and four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

METS 5, PHILLIES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings and batterymate James McCann hit his first home run with New York, sending the Mets past Philadelphia for their third straight win.

McCann had three hits, including a two-run homer in the eighth. Brandon Nimmo and Dominic Smith also got three hits apiece, and Francisco Lindor scored twice.

Peterson (1-1) outpitched former Mets starter Zack Wheeler (1-2), allowing only two hits and rebounding nicely from a rough outing in Philadelphia last week.

Three relievers finished a three-hitter for New York. Aaron Loup got five outs and Edwin Díaz fanned two in a perfect ninth against the meat of the Phillies’ order.

TIGERS 6, ASTROS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Fulmer earned his first win since 2018 and Detroit built a big lead before holding off short-handed Houston for a three-game sweep.

Outscored 14-4 in losing the first two games with a full roster, the Astros went into the wrapup after putting five players, including stars José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Álvarez, on the COVID-19 injured list.

Jeimer Candelario had three hits and two RBIs for Tigers, who took advantage of a wild performance by Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1) to pile up six runs in four innings with only a double and a smattering of singles.

Fulmer (1-0) yielded three hits and two runs over five innings.