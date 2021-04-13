WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Tuesday's results

Seattle 4 Tri-City 2

Spokane 4 Everett 3

At Regina

Brandon 8 Moose Jaw 3

Prince Albert 4 Regina 2

At Kamloops, B.C.

Kelowna vs. Vancouver (ppd., virus)

Monday's results

Lethbridge 8 Red Deer 5

Calgary at Red Deer (ppd., virus)

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge (ppd., virus)

Victoria at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Winnipeg 3 Regina 1

At Kamloops, B.C.

Prince George 4 Vancouver 1

Wednesday's games

Saskatoon vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Thursday's games

Regina vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Victoria vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

Friday's games

Swift Current vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Red Deer at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Everett Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 17

Moose Jaw vs. Brandon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:05 p.m.

Swift Current vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 18

Brandon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Regina vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Note to readers: CORRECTS GP and placement for Brandon