Ohtani’s 3 RBIs Trout’s HR leads Angels over Royals 10-3

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez get his 1000th career hit during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Shohei Ohtani had three hits and three RBIs, and Mike Trout hit a two-run homer, leading the Los Angeles Angels over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 Monday night.

Ohtani hit a two-run double off Scott Barlow in the seventh for a 6-3 lead. The ball came off the bat at 119 mph, the fifth-hardest-hit ball since 2015, according to Statcast.

Ohtani added an RBI double against Jake Newberry in the ninth.

Trout, following Ohtani in the batting order, hit his fourth home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth.

Alex Cobb (1-0) struck out 10, his high since he fanned 12 on July 29, 2014, for Tampa Bay against Milwaukee. Seven of his strikeouts came in splitters.

He allowed three runs, four hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings.

Brady Singer (0-2) gave up four runs — one earned — and seven hits in five innings.

Kansas City hurt itself with three errors, including bad throws by center fielder Michael A. Taylor and by Singer.

Los Angeles took a 2-0 lead in the second following singles by Jared Walsh and Justin Upton. Taylor threw past third following Jose Rojas' flyout, and then Singer made a bad throw past home as two runs scored.

Salvador Pérez had an RBI single in the sixth for his 1,000th hit and had the eighth four-hit game of his big league career, Jorge Soler's two-run single cut Kansas City's deficit to 4-3.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list (strained groin), retroactive to Sunday. and INF Jack Mayfield was recalled from the alternate training site. Angels Manager Joe Maddon said Rendon only out 10 days. In the seventh inning, C Max Stassi was removed due to left thumb irritation.

Royals: RHP Jesse Hahn was placed on the 10-day injured list (right shoulder) and RHP Jake Newberry was recalled from the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

The Angels send righty Dylan Bundy (0-0, 3.75) to the mound to face LHP Danny Duffy (1-0, 0.00) on Tuesday night. Duffy threw six scoreless innings in a 3-0 win at Cleveland last Monday.

___

