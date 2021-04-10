WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Saturday's results

Portland at Spokane

Red Deer at Lethbridge

Everett at Tri-City

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)

Prince George at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Winnipeg 4 Prince Albert 3 (OT)

Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw

At Kamloops, B.C.

Prince George vs. Vancouver

Friday's results

Everett 4 Seattle 3

Lethbridge 6 Red Deer 3

Regina 2 Brandon 1 (OT)

Spokane 3 Portland 1

Kamloops 6 Victoria 3

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge (ppd., virus)

Calgary at Red Deer (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Moose Jaw 6 Swift Current 2

Sunday's games

Kamloops vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 5 p.m.

Swift Current vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Red Deer at Calgary (ppd., virus)

Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.) (ppd., virus)

Monday's games

Regina vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Red Deer at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops,B.C.), 10 p.m.

Victoria at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge (ppd., virus)

Calgary at Red Deer (ppd., virus)

Tuesday, Apr. 13

Brandon vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

Prince Albert at Regina, 10 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.) (ppd., virus)