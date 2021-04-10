Corwin passes for 3 TDs in 2nd quarter as Drake tops Butler

After a scoreless first quarter, Drake's Ian Corwin passed for three touchdowns in as many possessions in the second and the Bulldogs went on to defeat Butler 33-7 on Saturday.

Corwin finished a crisp 7-of-8 passing for 75 yards and three TDs. He picked up another 67 yards rushing on six carries. Hunter Wendling was 12-of-21 passing for 131 yards, taking over in the second half for Drake (2-2, 2-2 Pioneer Football League).

In addition to Corwin's trio of TD tosses, Drake also blocked a punt into the end zone for a safety to cap a 23-point outburst in the second quarter. The Bulldogs added two more scores with a Nathan De Bruin 45-yard field goal and Cross Robinson 12-yard touchdown run on consecutive possessions after halftime, pushing the lead to 33-0.

Bret Bushka teamed with Luka Popovic on a 38-yard pass play to get Butler (0-5, 0-5) on the scoreboard with 1:31 left in the game.

Drake had 25 first downs to Butler's 10, 225 yards rushing to Butler's 28 and 206 yards passing to Butler's 190. Bushka and Sam Brown each had 95 yards passing for Butler.