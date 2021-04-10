Tigers place RHP Teheran on IL with shoulder strain

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Julio Teheran walks on the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Detroit Tigers starter Julio Teheran was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder that bumped him from a scheduled start on Friday.

Detroit announced the move — retroactive to Wednesday — on Saturday, a day after Teheran was scratched from the series opener against Cleveland when he felt tightness in his triceps while warming up. The 30-year-old had beaten the Indians last week in his debut for the Tigers.

Teheran was throwing his final pitches in the bullpen when he felt the discomfort. He told pitching coach Chris Fetter and manager A.J. Hinch he could pitch, but the team scratched him to avoid further injury and reliever Derek Holland made an emergency start.

Holland gave up a two-run homer to Franmil Reyes in the first inning of Detroit's 4-1 loss.

With Teheran likely to miss at least one turn in the rotation, Michael Fulmer is expected to take his spot. Fulmer pitched four innings against the Indians, allowing a solo homer to Reyes and an infield single while striking out five.

Fulmer, the AL Rookie of the Year in 2016 and an All-Star in 2017, has been working his way back after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019.

The 28-year-old was excited about the possibility of starting again.

“If need be, yeah. Obviously, it’s not my call,” he said following Friday's outing — his longest since 2018. "I’ll do whatever A.J. needs. But I feel like I’m good. I feel like I’ve learned a lot of stuff if I have to take that position.”

The Tigers also recalled right-hander Alex Lange from their taxi squad to take Fulmer’s bullpen spot.