Sports

Struggling Pirates look to stop 6-game losing streak

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Chicago Cubs (4-3) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-6)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (1-0, 3.18 ERA) Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Pittsburgh hit 59 total home runs with 2.4 extra base hits per game last season.

The Cubs finished 22-18 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Chicago averaged 7.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Chicago leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (knee).

  Comments  

Entertainment

Islanders face the Rangers in division play

April 10, 2021 1:11 AM

Sports

Vegas hosts Arizona after Smith’s 2-goal game

April 10, 2021 1:11 AM

Sports

St. Louis hosts Minnesota after O’Reilly’s 3-goal game

April 10, 2021 1:11 AM

Sports

New Jersey hosts Pittsburgh after Wood’s 2-goal game

April 10, 2021 1:11 AM

Sports

San Jose and Los Angeles square off for division showdown

April 10, 2021 1:11 AM

Sports

Friday’s Sports In Brief

April 10, 2021 1:09 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service