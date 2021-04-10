Milwaukee takes on Orlando, looks to halt 3-game skid

Milwaukee Bucks (32-20, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (17-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup with Orlando after losing three straight games.

The Magic are 10-19 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 111.7 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Bucks are 18-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is second in the NBA scoring 118.9 points per game while shooting 48.5%.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Magic 121-99 in their last matchup on Jan. 11. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 22 points, and Nikola Vucevic paced Orlando scoring 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Ross is averaging 16.4 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is shooting 54.3% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Bobby Portis has shot 52.8% and is averaging 11.3 points for the Bucks. Pat Connaughton is shooting 36.3% and averaging 5.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 104.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, eight steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 47.1% shooting.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 114.5 points, 45.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Karim Mane: out (hamstring), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

Bucks: PJ Tucker: out (calf), Jrue Holiday: out (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Khris Middleton: out (knee), Brook Lopez: out (back), Donte DiVincenzo: out (hip).