Beal’s late heroics lift Wizards past Warriors 110-107

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook shoots next to Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP

Bradley Beal shook off a sluggish performance — and a sore back — and scored six points in the final 6.1 seconds, lifting the Washington Wizards past the Golden State Warriors 110-107 on Friday night.

Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds for his league-leading 21st triple-double.

Rui Hachimura added 22 points and five rebounds for the Wizards, who had lost 12 of 16. Robin Lopez scored a season-high 20.

Beal was double-teamed nearly every time he touched the ball in the second half. He had missed nine of 15 shots and was 0 for 4 beyond the arc before making one in the left corner and getting fouled by Andrew Wiggins.

“You have a bad game and things aren’t going your way, you always want something to uplift you. That was the moment for me,” Beal said. “It definitely boosted some confidence for me. I was just trying to make a play.”

That came moments after Beal’s 3-point try at the top of the arc hit the front of the rim. He finished with 20 points and six assists.

“It was a big-time shot by a big-time player, especially coming back,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “The staff told me he had some back tightness and they would keep me updated. I was asking every two minutes. It was great to have him back.”

After Deni Advdija stole a pass from Damion Lee under the Warriors basket, Beal was fouled again on the other end and made both free throws.

Stephen Curry missed a 28-footer as time ran out.

“Three-point lead with under 20 seconds to go, you have to close that game out,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Beal made a huge shot and we just couldn’t convert on the next play. Tough loss. We’re all going to lose sleep tonight.”

Curry had 32 points, five assists and six rebounds for the Warriors, who have lost four of five. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 23 and James Wiseman added 18.

Golden State went on an 8-0 run and was up 107-104 following two free throws by Curry before Beal’s shot at the end.

“Tough loss, that’s all I have to say,” Wiseman said. “We should have won that game.”

The Warriors didn’t lead until Oubre made consecutive 3s midway through the third. Wiggins followed with a short jumper to cap the 11-0 run.

The Wizards benefited early from the Warriors’ sloppiness on both ends and led the entire first half. Lopez had 16 points and Hachimura added 13.

FIRST-HALF BLUES

As tough as it was to watch Beal’s winning shot, Kerr felt Golden State’s problems in the first half were the biggest issue.

“It felt like to me we weren’t ready to go in the first half,” Kerr said. “We didn’t pick up our energy until the second half. Those 24 minutes in the first half came back and bit us.”

TIP-INS

Wizards: Westbrook’s triple-double was the 167th of his career, 14 shy of Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson’s NBA-record 181. ... Hachimura’s 13 points in the first quarter were his most in any game since putting up a career-high 30 against Charlotte on March 30. ... Davis Bertans made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first.

Warriors: Wiseman picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter, but played clean the rest of the way. ... Gary Payton II, signed to 10-day contract on Thursday, did not play.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit the Suns on Saturday. Washington has won two of the last three against Phoenix, including 128-107 on Jan. 11.

Warriors: Host the Rockets on Saturday. Golden State has lost six of nine in the series, but beat Houston 108-94 in March.