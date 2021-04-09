Boston takes road win streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Boston Bruins (21-10-6, fourth in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (18-15-6, fifth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hits the road against Philadelphia aiming to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Flyers are 18-15-6 against division opponents. Philadelphia has allowed 31 power-play goals, killing 73.5% of opponent opportunities.

The Bruins are 21-10-6 against East Division teams. Boston averages 4.2 penalties per game, the most in the Nhl. Brad Marchand leads the team with 18 total penalties.

Boston beat Philadelphia 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 6. Patrice Bergeron scored three goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakub Voracek leads the Flyers with 25 assists and has 32 points this season. Travis Konecny has seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 47 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 28 assists. Bergeron has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (upper body), Trent Frederic: day to day (illness).