Swayman makes 31 saves in 2nd NHL, Bruins beat Capitals 4-2

Brad Marchand scored a short-handed goal, Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to win his second NHL start and the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night.

Jeremy Lauzon, Anton Blidh and Craig Smith also scored for Boston, which won back-to-back starts by its rookie fourth-string goaltender fresh out of college in his first professional season. Swayman allowed two power-play goals in under 20 seconds to Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie, but kept the Bruins ahead when the Capitals tilted the ice toward him in the second period.

Despite Ovechkin’s 5-on-3 power-play goal that gave him 20 this season and 726 for his career and Oshie’s team-leading eighth on the power play, the Capitals couldn’t tie it and Smith scored on the power play with 3:05 left in the game.

Washington has lost two in a row and four of its past six.

ISLANDERS 3, FLYERS 2, SO

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored in regulation and had the only goal in a five-round shootout to lift New York past Philadelphia.

Jordan Eberle also scored and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves as the Islanders won their fourth straight. New York improved to 17-1-2 at Nassau Coliseum, the only team in the league with one regulation loss on home ice.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia.

PENGUINS 5, RANGERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Kris Letang and Evan Rodrigues scored in the second period and Pittsburgh beat New York.

Radim Zohorna and Jason Zucker each added a goal and an assist, Mark Jankowski also scored, and Letang and Rodrigues also each had an assist. Tristan Jarry stopped 22 shots to help Pittsburgh snap a two-game skid.

The Penguins beat the Rangers for the sixth time in eight games this season.

Colin Blackwell and Kevin Rooney scored for the Rangers.

JETS 4, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and Winnipeg beat Montreal to open a five-game trip.

Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. They improved to 24-13-3, with only two regulation losses in their last nine games.

Phillip Danault and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens, and Jake Allen made 23 saves.

The teams will complete the two-game set in Montreal on Saturday night.

LIGHTNING 6, BLUE JACKETS 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Tampa Bay scored three times in the first six minutes of the game, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves and the Lightning beat Columbus.

Blake Coleman roofed a shot 58 seconds in, and then Steven Stamkos and Barclay Goodrow scored a minute apart.

Ryan McDonagh scored twice, and Ross Colton also had a goal as the Lightning stopped a three-game skid and split the two-game series with Columbus.

Jack Roslovic had a goal and an assist, and Michael Del Zotto, Zach Werenski and Max Domi also scored for the Blue Jackets.

OILERS 3, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and Edmonton beat Ottawa to sweep the nine-game season series.

Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton.

Connor Brown tied a franchise record by scoring in a sixth straight game for Ottawa.

HURRICANES 3, PANTHERS 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for his third career shutout, all in his last 12 games, and Vincent Trocheck scored another goal against his former team to help Carolina beat Florida.

Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which swept a two-game set from the Panthers to move ahead of Florida in the closely contested Central Division.

Chris Driedger made 19 saves for the Panthers.

DEVILS 6, SABRES 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jesper Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal with 11:15 remaining and New Jersey overcame the disappointment of having two key veteran forwards traded to beat Buffalo.

Pavel Zacha scored two power-play goals, and Jack Hughes snapped a 10-game scoring drought while adding two assists in a game the Devils rallied in after squandering a 3-1 first-period lead. Yegor Sharangovich and Janne Kuokkanen, who scored an empty-netter, had a goal and assist each.

Aaron Dell stopped 24 shots in making his third start of the season and pick up his first win in more than 14 months. The win snapped the Devils 0-2-2 skid, and came a day after Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac were packaged in a trade to the New York Islanders for two draft picks, including a first-rounder, and two minor-league forwards.

Victor Olofsson, Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo.

STARS 5, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Comeau scored twice, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and Dallas beat Chicago to end a two-game slide.

Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen also scored to help Dallas pull closer in the battle for the fourth place and the final playoff spot in the Central Division. The Stars (14-14-10) have 38 points, but have played just 38 games because a COVID-19 outbreak delayed their start this season.

Anton Khudobin made 38 saves.

Dominik Kubalik connected for the Blackhawks.

PREDATORS 7, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored three times to lead surging Nashville past Detroit.

Juuse Saros stopped 25 saves for the Predators. They have won nine of their last 10.

Arvidsson and Nick Cousins scored early and late in the second period to put Nashville ahead 3-1. The Predators were just getting warmed up. Mikael Granlund scored, Arvidsson had two straight goals and Yakov Trenin had a goal in the third period.

Darren Helm scored for Detroit.