Shooter who killed 5 in South Carolina was former Seahawks player

The suspect who shot six people in South Carolina on Wednesday, killing five before later killing himself, has been identified as former NFL player Phillip Adams, the York County coroner and sources told The Herald.

Adams, 32, played one game for the Seattle Seahawks, late in the 2011 season. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and New York Jets in a six-year career that began in 2010. He was drafted in the seventh round in 2010 by the 49ers.

Sources told The Herald that Adams was found by police in his family’s home, down the street from the shooting site in Rock Hill. After police surrounded the home, Adams is believed to have shot himself, said Sabrina Gast, York County coroner.

Law enforcement sources said Adams ’mother was inside the family home during part of a standoff with police. Adams’ mother was safely removed from the home by police before Adams was found dead, sources told The Herald.

His mother was a former teacher in the Rock Hill school district who was disabled after a car crash in 2010, The Herald reported at that time.

Adams attended South Carolina State University after starring in football and basketball at Rock Hill High School.

The Seahawks signed Adams on Dec. 20, 2011. He played in the team’s home game that week against San Francisco. He was inactive for Seattle’s final game of the 2011 season. The Seahawks released Adams at the end of their following preseason, on Aug. 31, 2012.

During the 2012 NFL season with the Raiders, he suffered two concussions over a three-game stretch, which, combined with a groin injury, eventually ended his season. He also had a gruesome broken left ankle in 2010.

Rock Hill is about 25 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The crime scene

Dr. Robert Lesslie and the others were shot at Lesslie’s home late Wednesday, York County Sheriff’s Office and York County Coroner officials said.

Officials have not said what the motive was for Adams to target Robert Lesslie and Lesslie’s wife, two grandchildren, and two maintenance workers who were at the house.