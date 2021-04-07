LaVine, Chicago set for matchup with Toronto

Chicago Bulls (21-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (20-31, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls visit the Toronto Raptors. LaVine is seventh in the league averaging 27.2 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 13-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.9 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Bulls are 11-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from downtown. LaVine paces the Bulls shooting 41.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 118-95 in the last meeting on March 14. Patrick Williams led Chicago with 23 points, and Norman Powell led Toronto with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Trent Jr. ranks third on the Raptors with 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 15.9 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LaVine is averaging 27.2 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 109.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 45.1% shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 107.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Rodney Hood: out (hip), Jalen Harris: out (hip), Paul Watson: out (health and safety protocols), Fred VanVleet: out (hip), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (foot).

Bulls: Daniel Theis: out (not with team), Adam Mokoka: out (not with team), Devon Dotson: out (not with team), Garrett Temple: out (hamstring).