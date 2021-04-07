New Orleans visits Brooklyn following Irving’s 40-point game

New Orleans Pelicans (22-28, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (35-16, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn faces the New Orleans Pelicans after Kyrie Irving scored 40 points in the Nets' 114-112 win against the Knicks.

The Nets have gone 21-6 in home games. Brooklyn ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 26.6 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 11.0.

The Pelicans have gone 8-15 away from home. New Orleans ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 14.2 fast break points per game led by James Johnson averaging 3.8.

The Nets and Pelicans face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irving ranks second on the Nets with 6.2 assists and scores 28 points per game. Joe Harris is averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Zion Williamson leads the Pelicans averaging 26.5 points while adding 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Steven Adams is averaging 7.5 rebounds and 6.4 points per game over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 110.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, seven steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 46.0% shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Tyler Johnson: out (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Landry Shamet: out (ankle), James Harden: out (hamstring), Kevin Durant: day to day (hamstring).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (foot), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (calf), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (ankle), Josh Hart: out (thumb).