Glasnow expected to start for Rays at Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (2-2) vs. Boston Red Sox (1-3)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, .00 ERA, .17 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Red Sox: TBD

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox square off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The Red Sox went 14-26 in division play in 2020. Boston hit .265 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 118 total doubles last year.

The Rays went 27-13 in division play in 2020. Tampa Bay pitchers struck out 9.2 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.22.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (left elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (hamstring), Kevin Kiermaier: (left quad), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).