Red Sox take 3-game skid into matchup with Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (2-1) vs. Boston Red Sox (0-3)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Red Sox finished 14-26 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Boston hit .265 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last year.

The Rays finished 27-13 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Tampa Bay pitchers struck out 9.2 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.22.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (left elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).