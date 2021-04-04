Morris, Clippers beat Lakers 104-86 to end 2-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Marcus Morris scored 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers dominated the short-handed Lakers in a 104-86 victory on Sunday to end a two-game skid.

Kawhi Leonard had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Paul George added 16 points for the Clippers.

The Lakers trailed the entire game in which they were without injured All-Star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as Andre Drummond and Wesley Matthews. They’ve dropped six of nine.

Montrezl Harrell led the Lakers with 19 points against his old team. Marc Gasol was the only starter in double figures with 11 points.

BULLS 115, NETS 107

CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Zach LaVine added 25 points and Chicago beat Brooklyn to snap a six-game losing streak.

Tomas Satoransky had a season-high 19 points and 11 assists as Chicago won for the first time since acquiring Vucevic before the trade deadline.

Kyrie Irving had 24 points and 15 assists to lead short-handed Brooklyn, which played without James Harden and Kevin Durant. Jeff Green added 21 off the bench. The Nets had won five straight and 10 of 12.

CELTICS 116, HORNETS 86

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Boston blew past short-handed Charlotte.

Evan Fournier had four 3-pointers and 17 points. Robert Williams finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to help Boston post its second straight victory.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 22 points and seven assists. Devonte’ Graham added 11 points. The 30-point loss is the Hornets’ worst of the season.

Charlotte was without LaMelo Ball (fractured right wrist), Malik Monk (sprained right ankle) and Gordon Hayward, who went on the injured list Friday after he sprained his right foot during a win at Indiana.