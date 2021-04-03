Bucks slip past Kings 129-128 without Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton) AP

Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 33 points to go with 11 assists and seven rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Sacramento Kings 129-128 on Saturday night.

Brook Lopez had 26 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 12 points, seven assists and a season-best 14 rebounds for Milwaukee. The Bucks have won three straight following consecutive losses to the Celtics, Knicks and Clippers.

De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points for Sacramento, and Terence Davis had a season-high 27 off the bench. Buddy Hield scored 19 and Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points and 11 assists.

Antetokounmpo was held out because of left knee soreness, one day after the reigning two-time MVP scored 47 points in a 127-109 win over Portland.

Minus their leading scorer, the Bucks led most of the way but needed six points from Holiday in the final 2:23 and a heads-up timeout by Khris Middleton to hold on.

Middleton struggled with his shot most of the night and was boxed in by two defenders near the baseline near the Kings’ bench late. Just before going out of bounds, Middleton called a timeout. Referees gave it to him as several Sacramento coaches yelled in protest.

Pat Connaughton, who started in place of Antetokounmpo, made two free throws over the final nine seconds to help Milwaukee hang on.

The Bucks have won 10 straight against the Kings.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Middleton missed 11 of his first 12 shots. … DiVincenzo has four double-doubles this season.

Kings: Marvin Bagley III (broken finger) remains out. … Reserve guard DaQuan Jeffries was waived. Jeffries averaged 3.5 points in 18 games this season.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit the Warriors on Tuesday. Milwaukee has won two straight against Golden State, including a 138-99 victory this season.

Kings: Face the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Monday. The teams will play a back-to-back in Sacramento later this month.