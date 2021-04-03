Sports

Pirates’ Hayes leaves game against Cubs with wrist pain

The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, April 1, 2021, on opening day at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes left Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs with discomfort in his left wrist.

Hayes walked and scored on Kevin Newman’s two-out single in the first inning, but he jammed his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt. Erik González batted for Hayes in the third and remained at third base.

The 24-year-old Hayes is an NL Rookie of the Year favorite after a brief, stellar debut in 2020. He batted .376 in 24 games, hitting five homers with 11 RBIs. He hit a two-run homer off Chicago's Kyle Hendricks in Thursday's opener.

