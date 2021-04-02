Wendle’s 3-run HR in 9th rallies Rays over Marlins 6-4

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas) AP

Joey Wendle hit a three-run homer, highlighting a four-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays over the Miami Marlins 6-4 Friday night.

Wendle’s one-out shot off closer Anthony Bass (0-1) landed in the upper deck in right field and erased a 4-2 deficit. Manuel Margot then tripled and scored on Francisco Mejia’s sacrifice fly.

Margot also homered and Austin Meadows went deep for the second consecutive game, helping Tampa Bay win its seventh straight in Miami dating to 2019. The Rays edged the Marlins 1-0 on opening day Thursday on Meadows' homer.

Andrew Kittredge (1-0) gave up a run in the eighth. Diego Castillo got his second save with a scoreless ninth.

Miguel Rojas had a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh that put Miami ahead 3-2.

Jazz Chisholm had two hits, including a two-out triple off Tampa Bay reliever Chaz Roe that started Miami’s comeback. Ryan Sherriff came in relief after Roe walked Jorge Alfaro and surrendered pinch-hitter Corey Dickerson’s RBI double that made it 2-1.

Rojas followed with his single that scored Alfaro and Dickerson. The rally ended a season-starting 15 scoreless innings for Miami.

Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. Yarbrough, expected to be a mainstay in Tampa Bay’s rotation following the departures of former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and Charlie Morton in the offseason, struck out three.

Miami’s Pablo Lopez was lifted after five shutout innings. The right-hander allowed two hits, struck out four and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Sixto Sanchez underwent an MRI Friday in Miami that revealed mild inflammation in the back of his right shoulder. He has been prescribed rest before resuming slow progression on a throwing program.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Rich Hill (2-2, 3.03 ERA with Minnesota in 2020) makes his debut with his 10th major league club in the series finale Saturday.

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (1-0, 3.16) gets the start Saturday.