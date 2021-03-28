Crosby and Pittsburgh take on New York

New York Islanders (22-9-4, second in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (22-11-2, third in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into a matchup against New York. He ranks eighth in the NHL with 39 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 25 assists.

The Penguins are 22-11-2 against East Division opponents. Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the NHL with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Islanders are 22-9-4 against the rest of their division. New York has given up 17 power-play goals, killing 80.9% of opponent chances.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby leads the Penguins with 14 goals, adding 25 assists and recording 39 points. Jake Guentzel has six goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with a plus-12 in 35 games this season. Oliver Wahlstrom has five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Mark Jankowski: day to day (covid protocol), Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Brandon Tanev: day to day (upper body).

Islanders: Michael Dal Colle: out (lower body), Noah Dobson: out (covid protocol).