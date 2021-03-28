Buffalo faces Philadelphia on 10-game home slide

Philadelphia Flyers (16-13-4, fifth in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-23-4, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Philadelphia looking to break its 10-game home losing streak.

The Sabres are 6-23-4 against East Division opponents. Buffalo serves 6.3 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Jean-Sebastien Dea leads the team averaging 2.0.

The Flyers are 16-13-4 against East Division teams. Philadelphia is 10th in the league recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.6 assists.

In their last meeting on March 9, Philadelphia won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart leads the Sabres with 21 points, scoring 12 goals and adding nine assists. Brandon Montour has four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

James van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 31 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 18 assists. Jakub Voracek has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 0-9-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while allowing 4.6 goals per game with an .815 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Carter Hutton: day to day (undisclosed), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Jack Eichel: out (upper body), Tage Thompson: day to day (illness).

Flyers: None listed.