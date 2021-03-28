Sports

Vegas hosts Los Angeles following overtime victory

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings (13-13-6, sixth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (23-8-1, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts the Los Angeles Kings after the Golden Knights beat Colorado 3-2 in overtime.

The Golden Knights have gone 23-8-1 against division opponents. Vegas ranks eighth in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Kings are 13-13-6 in division games. Los Angeles has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 85.9% of opponent opportunities.

Los Angeles knocked off Vegas 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 27 assists and has 39 points this season. Max Pacioretty has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 14 goals and has 21 points. Adrian Kempe has seven goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

