Pacioretty lifts Golden Knights past Avs in West showdown

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) hug Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) as right wing Mark Stone (61) high-fives him after Pacioretty scored the winning goal in overtime against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during an NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney) AP

Max Pacioretty scored at 1:56 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Vegas rebounded from a 5-1 loss in the series opener Thursday night to move a point ahead of Colorado atop the West Division.

Pacioretty also had an assist, Alex Martinez and William Carrier scored, and Marc-Andre Fluery made 22 saves.

Joonas Donskoi and Devon Toews scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves. The Avalanche had won eight straight at home.

Vegas had a 34-24 shots advantage, the first time Colorado has been outshot in 20 games. The last time an opponent outshot the Avalanche was Vegas on Feb. 16.

BRUINS 3, SABRES 2

BOSTON (AP) — Buffalo lost its 17th consecutive game, twice blowing one-goal leads before Craig Smith scored with 3:50 left to give Boston the victory.

The Sabres have not won since Feb. 23, tying the 18th longest NHL losing streak.

Matt Grzelcyk and Nick Ritchie each had a goal and an assist, and third-stringer Daniel Vladar stopped 25 shots for Boston. Sam Reinhart and Kyle Okposo scored for Buffalo.

FLYERS 2, RANGERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Morin scored his first NHL goal with 4:27 left to help Philadelphia beat New York.

Nolan Patrick also scored for the Flyers, who badly needed to win a close one against the Rangers. New York beat the Flyers 9-0 last week and again 8-3 on Thursday night, scoring 15 straight goals over the two games.

Mike Zibanejad scored for New York.

RED WINGS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri scored 29 seconds apart in the first period and Calvin Pickard made 21 saves in his first start of the season, helping Detroit beat Columbus Blue.

Anthony Mantha also scored for the last-place Red Wings. They were coming off an embarrassing 7-1 loss at Nashville on Thursday night.