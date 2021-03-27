Orlando visits Los Angeles on 6-game road skid

Orlando Magic (15-30, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (29-17, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hits the road against Los Angeles looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The Lakers are 15-10 in home games. Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA with 51.9 points in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 12.7.

The Magic have gone 5-15 away from home. Orlando is fifth in the NBA with 35.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Cole Anthony averaging 3.6.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Lakers. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 64.4% and averaging 21 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Michael Carter-Williams is averaging nine points and 4.3 assists for the Magic. Chuma Okeke is shooting 35.9% and averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, eight steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 47.4% shooting.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 101.5 points, 45.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).

Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (trade pending), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (trade pending), Gary Harris: out (thigh), R.J. Hampton: out (trade pending), Jeff Teague: out (trade pending), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (rib).