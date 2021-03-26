Sports

WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Season begins in Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Friday's results

Saskatoon 7 Regina 3

Seattle 5 Spokane 0

Everett 2 Portland 1 (OT)

Edmonton 4 Calgary 3

Medicine Hat 3 Lethbridge 0

Kamloops 7 Vancouver 3

Kelowna 5 Victoria 0

At Regina

Swift Current 7 Winnipeg 4

Thursday's results

At Regina

Regina 5 Prince Albert 3

Brandon 4 Winnipeg 3

Saturday's games

Edmonton at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:05 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Sunday's games

Calgary at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Brandon vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

Moose Jaw vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 10 p.m.

