Utah takes home win streak into matchup with Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (21-20, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (32-11, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its 17-game home win streak alive when the Jazz face Memphis.

The Jazz are 13-6 against Western Conference opponents. Utah averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 9-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Grizzlies are 10-14 in Western Conference play. Memphis ranks sixth in the NBA with 26.6 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 7.5.

The Jazz and Grizzlies square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 13.4 rebounds and averages 14.4 points. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 19.1 points and grabbing 3.4 rebounds. Desmond Bane is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 119.6 points, 48 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 47.5% shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 111.2 points, 49.8 rebounds, 24.9 assists, nine steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).