Phoenix takes on Orlando, aims for 8th straight road win

Phoenix Suns (29-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (14-29, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits Orlando looking to extend its seven-game road winning streak.

The Magic have gone 9-14 at home. Orlando averages 46.3 rebounds per game and is 4-14 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Suns are 14-5 in road games. Phoenix averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 11-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won 109-90 in the last meeting on Feb. 14. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 27 points, and Terrence Ross led Orlando with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier leads the Magic averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 19.6 points per game while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Michael Carter-Williams is averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Chris Paul is averaging 15.7 points and 8.8 assists for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 8.8 rebounds and 15.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 103.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 46.7% shooting.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 116.5 points, 43.1 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Chasson Randle: out (groin), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (rib), Mohamed Bamba: out (toe).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).