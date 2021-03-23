LaVine and the Bulls host the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (16-27, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. LaVine ranks seventh in the league scoring 28.2 points per game.

The Bulls are 3-2 against the rest of their division. Chicago ranks eighth in the NBA with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 5.6.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring averaging 104.1 points per game while shooting 45.2%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls scoring 28.2 points per game, and is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Thaddeus Young is averaging 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 58.7% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers averaging 24 points and collecting 2.8 rebounds. Darius Garland is averaging 5.3 assists and 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 47.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, six steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 47.4% shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 103.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: day to day (shoulder), Devon Dotson: out (not with team), Garrett Temple: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (abdominal/appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).