Canadiens to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (21-13-0, second in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (14-8-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Montreal. He's first in the NHL with 60 points, scoring 21 goals and totaling 39 assists.

The Canadiens are 14-8-9 in division matchups. Montreal averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Ben Chiarot leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

The Oilers are 21-13-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton is second in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by McDavid with 21.

In their last meeting on Feb. 11, Edmonton won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Drouin leads the Canadiens with 19 assists and has 21 points this season. Tomas Tatar has eight assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 21 goals and has 60 points. Leon Draisaitl has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-2-4, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand), Tyler Toffoli: out (lower body).

Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Kyle Turris: day to day (covid protocol), Kailer Yamamoto: day to day (upper body).