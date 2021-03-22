Lakers great Elgin Baylor, who set basketball records at College of Idaho, dies at 86

Elgin Baylor stands next to a statue, just unveiled, honoring the Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers great, outside Staples Center in Los Angeles, in April 2018. The Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star died Monday. AP

Elgin Baylor, the Los Angeles Lakers’ first superstar who started his college playing career at the College of Idaho and became a fixture on the L.A. basketball scene for the better part of half a century, has died of natural causes. He was 86.

Baylor, who coached briefly after his Hall of Fame 14-season playing career ended, then had a 22-year run as an executive with L.A.’s other NBA team, the Clippers, died Monday in Los Angeles, the Lakers announced on Twitter.

With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show. He spent parts of 14 seasons with the Lakers in Minneapolis and Los Angeles during his Hall of Fame career, teaming with Jerry West throughout the ‘60s in one of the most potent tandems in basketball history.

“Elgin was THE superstar of his era — his many accolades speak to that,” Lakers President Jeanie Buss tweeted.

An undersized power forward at 6-foot-5, Baylor dazzled with a variety of athletic moves that often left defenders flat-footed as he sailed by for one of his signature running bank shots or pulled up for a hanging jump shot.

For one season, Baylor played for the College of Idaho in Caldwell.

In 1954, the Washington, D.C. native was recruited by College of Idaho to play on one of the school’s greatest teams. That season, Baylor averaged 32.4 points per game and had six games with 40-plus points.

The Coyotes went 15-0 in conference, the first Northwest Conference team to do so. The squad lost to Montana State in the title game of the NAIA District 5 Tournament.

Baylor went to College of Idaho because he was given a scholarship to play basketball and football, but the school fired its basketball coach and cut several scholarships a year later.

Baylor transferred to Seattle University, a Division I school. Baylor still retains College of Idaho’s single-game records for points scored (53), field goals made and field goals attempted. The 1954-55 team was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005, and Baylor himself entered in 2017.

NBA Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor speaks at an event before an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles in 2019. Alex Gallardo AP

At Seattle, Baylor took his team to the 1958 NCAA championship, where it lost to Kentucky.

The 6-foot-5 Baylor played in an era before significant television coverage of basketball, and little of his play was ever captured on film. His spectacular style is best remembered by those who saw it in person – including West, who once called him “one of the most spectacular shooters the world has ever seen.”

Richie Guerin of the New York Knicks once griped: “Elgin Baylor has either got three hands or two basketballs out there. It’s like guarding a flood.”

Observed Oscar Robertson, a contemporary of Baylor and himself no stranger to NBA stardom: “As a shooter, as a dribbler, Elgin Baylor had no match. The greatest game I ever saw was a Los Angeles playoff game in Boston when the Celtics double-teamed Elgin and Jerry West, and Elgin still scored about 60 points.” Sixty-one, actually.

A 10-time All-NBA first-team selection and 11-time All-Star, Baylor was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1977. Although primarily a scorer, he was nonetheless a complete player, finishing his career with 23,149 points, 3,650 assists and 11,463 rebounds in 846 games, all with the Lakers in Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

He scored a then-record 71 points against the New York Knicks during a regular-season game in 1960, and his 61-point game against the Celtics in Game 5 in 1962 still stands as an NBA Finals individual record.

Baylor soared above most of his contemporaries, but never won a championship or led the NBA in scoring largely because he played at the same time as centers Bill Russell, who won all the rings, and Wilt Chamberlain, who claimed all the scoring titles. Knee injuries hampered much of the second half of Baylor’s career, although he remained a regular All-Star.

Baylor’s second career as a personnel executive with the woebegone Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful. He worked for the Clippers from 1986 until 2008, when he left the team with acrimony and an unsuccessful lawsuit against owner Donald Sterling and the NBA, alleging age and race discrimination.

Besides his wife and daughter, Baylor died with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side. He is also survived by a son and daughter, Alan and Alison, from a previous marriage, and sister Gladys Baylor Barrett.

Ian Max Stevenson of the Idaho Statesman contributed.