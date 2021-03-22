LaVine and the Bulls face the Jazz

Utah Jazz (30-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-22, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Jazz -9; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls face the Utah Jazz. LaVine currently ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 28.3 points per game.

The Bulls are 9-14 in home games. Chicago has a 16-7 record against teams under .500.

The Jazz are 14-9 in road games. Utah is 8-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 28.3 points per game while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Thaddeus Young is averaging 8.1 rebounds and 13.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Rudy Gobert has shot 64.1% and is averaging 14.4 points for the Jazz. Royce O'Neale is averaging 6.3 rebounds and 7.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 109.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 47.5% shooting.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 118.8 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 49.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Devon Dotson: out (not with team), Garrett Temple: out (ankle).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).