Dallas faces Tampa Bay, looks to end home slide

Tampa Bay Lightning (23-6-2, first in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (10-10-8, seventh in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on Tampa Bay looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Stars are 10-10-8 against Central Division teams. Dallas has converted on 23.4% of power-play opportunities, recording 22 power-play goals.

The Lightning are 23-6-2 against Central Division opponents. Tampa Bay leads the Nhl with 6.3 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman averaging 0.8.

Tampa Bay knocked off Dallas 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on March 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with a plus-11 in 28 games this season. Roope Hintz has four goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Hedman has 32 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 26 assists for the Lightning. Ondrej Palat has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-2-4, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Alexander Radulov: day to day (lower body), Blake Comeau: day to day (upper body), Andrew Cogliano: day to day (illness).

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).